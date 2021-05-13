Brent saw no Covid-19 deaths at the end of April

Published: 1:01 PM May 13, 2021

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images - Credit: PA

Brent recorded no deaths from Covid for a week in April a year after recording the highest number in the UK.

From April 24 to 30 the borough recorded no deaths from covid and 30 deaths from other causes, according to figures from the Office of National Statistics.

Since the beginning of the year there has been 293 deaths from coronavirus in Brent.

Nine people died in a care home, 251 in hospital, 27 at home, five in a hospice and one elsewhere, representing 34 per cent of all deaths in the borough in 2021.

In May 2020, Brent had the highest number of recorded deaths in the capital.

A month later, in June, Church End recorded the second highest number of deaths with coronavirus in England - while Alperton had the highest death rate.

The ONS weekly figures published on May 11 revealed there were 152,704 deaths which involved coronavirus up to April 30 in the UK.

This is 25,000 more than Government figures released at the same stage (127,554 ).

The number of deaths in England and Wales in the week ending April 30 was 9,692; this was 249 fewer deaths than the previous week and 7.3pc below the five-year average (766 fewer deaths).

This is the eighth consecutive week that deaths have been below the five-year average.

Lockdown will ease further on Monday (May 17) with the opening of indoor activities in pubs, theatres, cinemas.

People will allow to legally hug one another.

On June 21 the last restrictions maybe lifted with the opening of nightclubs and festivals.

The government is currently saying that people will still be encouraged to wear masks and maintain some social distance as Covid variants still exist globally.