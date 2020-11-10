Brent students lead free online event looking at how the pandemic has effected young people
PUBLISHED: 17:05 10 November 2020
Archant
Young students are to steer a panel at a special online event looking at the effects of the pandemic on their peers.
Brahma Kumaris, in Pound Lane, Willesden, is holding an online event tomorrow (November 11) titled Responding to Covid: Meeting the needs of our youth from 5.30pm to 7pm.
The event is hosted by Sister Jayanti, European Director of Brahma Kumaris and involves a panel discussion, chaired by Cllr Ketan Sheth, chair of Brent Council’s community and wellbeing scrutiny committee
Joining them are 11-year-old Dhruti Patel from Preston Park Primary School, Dillon Donnelly Trimble, a 15-year-old pupil at Harlesden’s Newman Catholic College, Tonna Ezeajughi, 16-year-old chair of Brent Youth Parliament, and Rithvik Gudlavalleti, a student at the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University.
Cllr Sheth said: “While young people are presumed, largely, to have avoided the worst health impacts of the coronavirus, the pandemic has affected them severely in many different ways.”
