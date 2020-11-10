Brent students lead free online event looking at how the pandemic has effected young people

Brahma Kumaris is hosting an event with Brent students on the panel. Picture: Brahma Kumaris Archant

Young students are to steer a panel at a special online event looking at the effects of the pandemic on their peers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brahma Kumaris, in Pound Lane, Willesden, is holding an online event tomorrow (November 11) titled Responding to Covid: Meeting the needs of our youth from 5.30pm to 7pm.

You may also want to watch:

The event is hosted by Sister Jayanti, European Director of Brahma Kumaris and involves a panel discussion, chaired by Cllr Ketan Sheth, chair of Brent Council’s community and wellbeing scrutiny committee

Joining them are 11-year-old Dhruti Patel from Preston Park Primary School, Dillon Donnelly Trimble, a 15-year-old pupil at Harlesden’s Newman Catholic College, Tonna Ezeajughi, 16-year-old chair of Brent Youth Parliament, and Rithvik Gudlavalleti, a student at the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University.

Cllr Sheth said: “While young people are presumed, largely, to have avoided the worst health impacts of the coronavirus, the pandemic has affected them severely in many different ways.”

For information click here