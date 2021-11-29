News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brent and Kilburn views wanted for palliative care review

William Mata

Published: 3:57 PM November 29, 2021
Parkinson disease patient, Alzheimer elderly senior, Arthritis person hand in support of nursing fam

Facing the loss of a loved one is a lonely and daunting situation - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brent and Kilburn residents have been asked to share their experiences of palliative care as health chiefs look to ensure all parts of London receive a quality service. 

North West London CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group) is reviewing how care and support is given to those with advanced, progressive, and/or incurable conditions. 

Robyn Doran, who is leading the review for the North West London Integrated Care System, said: “We have some excellent services and committed partners in North West London and we want to build on this excellence. 

“We do, however, have variation in quality and level of service across NW London and they don’t reach all of our residents. This cannot continue in the future.

Feedback from the review will be examined by the CCG who will then consider changes. 

To give your views, participate before February 23, 2022. 

To find out how to get involved www.nwlondonics.nhs.uk/get-involved/cspc or email nhsnwlccg.endoflife@nhs.net 

