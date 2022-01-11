Northwick Park Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) patients with minor illnesses will be redirected to community hubs, after being assessed by a senior clinician.

The centre is one of London’s busiest UTCs. Along with A&E, it sees more than 800 patients a day.

The scheme will see patients being redirected to GPs and pharmacies for treatment, relieving pressure on the UTC.

Norrita Labastide, the trust’s divisional director of operations for Emergency and Ambulatory Care, said: “It’s already having a positive impact on reducing the number of admissions and we hope to see these community redirects increase as the front-of house team settles in.”

During its first four weeks in operation, the scheme successfully directed 800 patients to alternative settings.

Lisa Henschen, managing director for Harrow, said: “This is a great example of the NHS coming together; getting Harrow citizens the care they need, whilst supporting our local hospital over this very busy period.”