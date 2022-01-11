News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Health

NHS initiative will redirect patients back into the community for treatment

Logo Icon

Mia Lyndon

Published: 4:47 PM January 11, 2022
General view of Northwick Park Hospital as staff in England and Northern Ireland to go on strike, No

Northwick Park hospital - Credit: PA

Northwick Park Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) patients with minor illnesses will be redirected to community hubs, after being assessed by a senior clinician.

The centre is one of London’s busiest UTCs. Along with A&E, it sees more than 800 patients a day.

The scheme will see patients being redirected to GPs and pharmacies for treatment, relieving pressure on the UTC.

Norrita Labastide, the trust’s divisional director of operations for Emergency and Ambulatory Care, said: “It’s already having a positive impact on reducing the number of admissions and we hope to see these community redirects increase as the front-of house team settles in.”

During its first four weeks in operation, the scheme successfully directed 800 patients to alternative settings.

Lisa Henschen, managing director for Harrow, said: “This is a great example of the NHS coming together; getting Harrow citizens the care they need, whilst supporting our local hospital over this very busy period.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'Grandfather of Kensal Rise': Barber Gee Artrey dies at 86
  2. 2 Armed forces helping out inside Northwick Park Hospital
  3. 3 Seven flee Dollis Hill house fire in early hours of Sunday morning
  1. 4 Four LTN schemes could be scrapped in Brent
  2. 5 Hundreds of staff at north London NHS trusts off sick due to Covid
  3. 6 Girl, 14, sexually assaulted on Tube by man who asked for her Snapchat
  4. 7 Man caught using 'smallest bus lane' gets fine overturned
  5. 8 Wembley man who used child to sell drugs due in court
  6. 9 Guilty: North London criminals jailed in December 2021
  7. 10 'We are coming for you': Developers told to pay cladding costs or face tax hit
Northwick Park Hospital
Brent News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The proposed designs for the building

Indian restaurant saved as flat block plan rejected

Adam Shaw Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
The staff team at Island Poke Wembley

London Live News

Wembley: Island Poke opens fast fish restaurant

Jacobien Van Der Kleij

Logo Icon
This property - located on Purves Road, Kensal Rise in Brent - is on the market for £1,250,000

London Live News

What a £1m home looks like in Brent vs the rest of the world

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Emirates

Match Report

Archer hurt as QPR see off Rotherham in penalty shoot-out

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon