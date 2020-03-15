Brent health chiefs to be quizzed on coronavirus preparations at public meeting

A meeting of the community and wellbeing scrutiny committee comes as Brent Council's leader has moved to reassure residents.

It was confirmed on Saturday (March 14) that a Brent resident in his 60s with underlying health conditions died at Northwick Park Hospital, having tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus.

A meeting of the community and wellbeing scrutiny committee on Monday will hear from health officials.

Councillor Muhammed Butt, Brent Council leader, said: 'It is with deep sadness that I offer my sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the Brent resident who died last week. This is an incredibly difficult time for all concerned.

'Brent is not immune from this worldwide pandemic but I want to reassure everyone that we are working closely with our colleagues in the NHS to support Public Health England in their efforts to delay the spread of the virus. Simple actions can make a big difference and it is important to follow the NHS advice to keep yourselves safe and healthy.

'It is also vital that we stay united as a community and look out for each other - especially older residents and people with underlying health conditions.

'Everyone at the council is also working extremely hard to make preparations so that the core frontline services that residents rely on the most can keep running while this situation is ongoing.'

Cllr Ketan Sheth, chair of the community and wellbeing scrutiny committee, said: 'I'm very sad that a Brent patient in their 60s, who was being treated for the COVID-19 at Northwick Park Hospital, has died.

'My thoughts are with their family at this tragic time.

'I'm grateful to all the wonderful staff who are doing their very best in this difficult situation.

'Tomorrow at my community and wellbeing scrutiny committee, I'll be asking the director of public health Dr Melanie Smith and the NHS partners about the coronavirus outbreak and how we can work together to limit the spread of the virus, minimise its impact on our community, and keep us all safe.'

The community and wellbeing scrutiny committee meeting will be at the Civic Centre at 6pm.

Residents with any concerns about their own health should visit the NHS 111 website or call NHS 111 for the latest health guidance.

