Coronavirus: Brent has the third highest number of positive Covid-19 cases in UK

General view of Northwick Park Hospital,. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin PA Archive/PA Images

A quarter of the latest coronavirus deaths were at the trust running Northwick Park Hospital.

The 21 new deaths at the London Northwest University Hospital(LNWUH) NHS Trust – bringing the total to 36 – was the highest figure in the country.

The second highest number recorded in other trusts by NHS England was four.

By Tuesday afternoon, a total of 90,436 people had been tested nationally, with 8,077 positive results, up from 6,650 on Monday, with 422 deaths.

There was 143 recorded cases of positive Covid-19 in Brent, the third highest number in the UK after Hampshire and Southwark.

Just over two weeks ago, on March 9, only three people in Brent were confirmed to be infected.

Last Thursday Northwick Park Hospital declared a “critical incident” due to a surge in coronavirus patients.

An email to staff, seen by the Times, said: “I am writing to let you know that we have this evening declared a ‘critical incident’ in relation to our critical care capacity at Northwick Park Hospital.

“This is due to an increasing number of patients with Covid-19.

“This means that we currently do not have enough space for patients requiring critical care.”

The hospital stood down from “critical” 24 hours later after transferring patients to other hospitals.

In further correspondence seen by the Times the Dickens Ward has now become an area dedicated to managing Covid-19 positive patients.

“We are in the process of turning Frederick Salmon Ward into an area to manage Covid-19 positive patients,” said the email. “We are working closely with our clinical teams to find safe areas to care for those patients currently on the ward.”

There have also been concerns that staff at the hospital are not properly protected and do not have adequate equipment.

Health secretary Matt Hancock acknowledged there have been “challenges” with the supply of personal protective equipment to NHS staff in England – but added he is determined to rise to them.

Meanwhile the UK followed European countries including Italy, France and Spain and went into lockdown on Monday night (March 23).

An LNWUH spokesperson said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a further 21 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have passed away between Friday 20 March and Monday 23 March, and our thoughts remain with those people who have lost loved ones.

“Our trust is seeing a high number of Intensive Care Unit cases, and we are stepping up our support in response to this demand, having already significantly increased the number of intensive care beds at our hospitals, but we need everyone to also do their bit by staying at home and washing your hands.”