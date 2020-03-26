Coronavirus: Numbers continue to rise in Brent with 192 confirmed cases of Covid-19

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Brent now has 192 confirmed cases of coronovirus up 50 from two days ago.

These are the latest Public Health England figures from 9am on Wednesday, when the UK death toll rose to 465 – exceeding the 457 killed by swine flu in 2009/2010.

There are 145 cases in Harrow, 100 in Barnet and 71 in Camden.

To date there have been 9,529 confirmed cases across the UK and 135 have recovered.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Brent Council leader said in a statement on Tuesday: “We will all have to change the way we live for a while – and accept restrictions on where we go and why – to help protect ourselves and others.

“These measures take effect straight away, and you can now only leave your home to shop for basic essentials, to do one form of exercise per day, for a medical need or if it’s necessary that you travel into work.

It’s really important that everyone follows this advice which is in place to try to slow down the spread of the virus and give us some time to help save more lives.

“Our amazing partners in the NHS and council colleagues working in areas like social care, with some of our most vulnerable elderly residents, are on the front line fighting against the effects of the virus. My thanks goes out to every one of them for everything they are doing to save as many lives as possible.

“We should also remember that we are all part of this coronavirus fightback and we all need to do our bit by following the NHS advice and staying at home.”

He added: “Our parks and open spaces remain open, but we are urging people to follow the latest public health advice while out and about.

“Playgrounds, gyms - where they are fenced in - and games areas like tennis courts are now closed following concerns over crowds gathering and people shouldn’t be using the outdoor gyms or play equipment until it is safe again to do so.”

