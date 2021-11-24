A year ago Brent had been put under tier 2 Covid restrictions in a bid to protect the NHS from a possible patient surge.

But despite there now being a higher incidence of Covid cases in the borough - compared to last autumn - there has been no suggestion for further restrictions to ease pressure on the health services.

In October last year, prime minister Boris Johnson outlined plans for a second lockdown - saying "we’ve got to be humble in the face of nature".

Those restrictions began on November 5.

As a new wave of Covid sweeps Europe this winter, health secretary Sajid Javid has said booster vaccines are best way to keep people safe and to reduce pressure on the NHS.

He added that the government is "continuing to monitor a wide range of data to ensure the country remains protected".

What is the difference in Brent's infection rate?

In the week ending November 19 last year Brent was dealing with 207.7 Covid cases per 100,000 people, with 685 reported cases that week.

The latest figures for the week ending November 19 show 282 cases per 100,000 people, with 902 cases in total last week.

How many people are in hospital?

On November 16 2020, 133 beds were occupied by Covid patients at hospitals under the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust.

The trust - which runs Northwick Park Hospital, Central Middlesex Hospital, St Marks Hospital and Ealing Hospital - was treating 130 patients on average over the preceding seven-day period.

As of November 16 2021, 82 beds were occupied by Covid patients.

This is the most recent data available, and reflects the fact that the number of patients in hospital with coronavirus has sizeably reduced this year.

How many people are dying of Covid?

The number of deaths when comparing between November 2020 and 2021 is broadly similar.

There were no more than two deaths per day in Brent during November 2020, which has remained the case during the data collated so far for November 2021.

How many people are vaccinated?

The percentage of first and second dose Covid vaccinations in Brent - Credit: coronavirus.data.gov.uk

As of November 20, 61.7 per cent of people in Brent have had their first dose of a Covid vaccine while 54.8pc have been double jabbed.