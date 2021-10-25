Published: 2:41 PM October 25, 2021

Cllr Eleanor Southwood in one of the six public toilets in Brent offering free period products - Credit: Colin Patterson

Women in Brent can obtain free period products in six public toilets in the borough as part of a trailblazing new scheme to tackle period poverty.

Brent Council has installed Flow Free vending machines stocked with free pads and tampons in Brent Civic Centre, and Ealing Road, Harlesden, Kilburn, Kingsbury and Willesden libraries.

The 12 month pilot offers those facing period poverty a discreet route for getting the products they desperately need.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood with the sanitary towels and tampons available free in six Brent locations - Credit: Colin Patterson

Research from Plan International UK revealed three in 10 girls struggled to afford or access sanitary wear.

More than half (54 per cent) used toilet paper as an alternative to period products.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, responsible for housing and welfare reform, said it was "absolutely right" that people had access to the essentials of daily life, including period products.

“I know people can often feel embarrassed to ask for help. That’s why we made sure these Flow Free machines are installed in toilets, to give people privacy and encourage them to take advantage of this scheme.

“By making these products freely available, we are fulfilling our commitment to creating a fairer and more equal Brent by reducing period poverty.

"I hope other London boroughs will follow in our lead.”