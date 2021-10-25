News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Health

Women have access to free period packs in six Brent locations

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 2:41 PM October 25, 2021   
Cllr Eleanor Southwood in one of the six public toilets in Brent offering free period products

Cllr Eleanor Southwood in one of the six public toilets in Brent offering free period products - Credit: Colin Patterson

Women in Brent can obtain free period products in six public toilets in the borough as part of a trailblazing new scheme to tackle period poverty.

Brent Council has installed Flow Free vending machines stocked with free pads and tampons in Brent Civic Centre, and Ealing Road, Harlesden, Kilburn, Kingsbury and Willesden libraries.

The 12 month pilot offers those facing period poverty a discreet route for getting the products they desperately need.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood with the sanitary towels and tampons available free in six Brent locations

Cllr Eleanor Southwood with the sanitary towels and tampons available free in six Brent locations - Credit: Colin Patterson

Research from Plan International UK revealed three in 10 girls struggled to afford or access sanitary wear.

More than half (54 per cent) used toilet paper as an alternative to period products.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, responsible for housing and welfare reform, said it was "absolutely right" that people had access to the essentials of daily life, including period products.

“I know people can often feel embarrassed to ask for help. That’s why we made sure these Flow Free machines are installed in toilets, to give people privacy and encourage them to take advantage of this scheme.

Most Read

  1. 1 QPR 'didn't do enough to win the game' in Peterborough defeat
  2. 2 Free #BuyBrent app launched with exclusive shop local discounts
  3. 3 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
  1. 4 Pink mob: Two Harlesden women among gang jailed for drug offences valued at £2million
  2. 5 Boys, 14, charged with assaulting community officer
  3. 6 Top Boy actor Bashy returns to Harlesden school to surprise pupils
  4. 7 Two schoolboys arrested after community officer 'assaulted' in Wembley
  5. 8 Doctor fears another covid lockdown as vaccine take up 'wanes'
  6. 9 Why TfL won't restart the night tube on Jubilee line just yet
  7. 10 'They think I'm a cyborg' says maths supremo as Sparx programme gifted to six Brent schools

“By making these products freely available, we are fulfilling our commitment to creating a fairer and more equal Brent by reducing period poverty.

"I hope other London boroughs will follow in our lead.”

Brent Council
Health
Brent News
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dawn Condouriodise and fellow neighbour Jenny, a qualified carer who works evenings

Brent Council

Don't take our parking, shout Wembley neighbours

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The Rainbow Family Centre has closed after Ofsted found it left disabled children looking at cartoons

Education News

Queen's Park nursery forced to close following damning Ofsted report

Jacob Philips LDRS

Logo Icon
A trendy home in Wotton Road, Cricklewood worth millions

Housing News

Born and bred Brent residents now priced out of £6.5m homes

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person
London Fields low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) traffic filter. 

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods | Opinion

'LTN’s have been foisted upon us by a council who will not listen to its...

Cllr Michael Maurice, (Cons) Kenton ward

Logo Icon