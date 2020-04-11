Search

Coronavirus: Campaign launched to support waste collectors during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 06:30 13 April 2020

Veolia has launched the #StreetSmiles campaign to support waste collection workers. Picture: Veolia

Veolia

“I’ve never been prouder of the dedication shown by all of our key workers,” says Brent’s environment chief, praising waste collection workers and street cleaners.

The council’s contractor, Veolia, has launched a campaign called #StreetSmiles to recognise the contribution of waste workers carrying out essential services as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The campaign asks people to place a smiling sun picture in their window or somewhere near to their bins where their collectors can see it. They can also post a tweet to @VeoliaUK or the council with #StreetSmiles, and the messages are passed on to workers.

Waste collector Ricardo Fernandes said: “When I started to see the smiling suns coming through for us it made my day.

“I’m proud to be doing what I do and keeping communities going, but it can be hard.

“Seeing the public support out there makes a huge difference for us.”

Waste and recycling services, from collections to sorting, reprocessing and disposal, are vital to help protect public health.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, Brent’s cabinet member for environment, said: “I’ve never been prouder of the dedication shown by all of our key workers, who are keeping vital services up and running. The team at Veolia have shown resilience and unity while making sure our bins have been emptied and streets and parks are kept clean and safe. I hope the whole borough will join me in supporting the #StreetsSmiles campaign to say thank you.”

Gavin Graveson, executive vice president for Veolia UK and Ireland, said: “We have been overwhelmed by public support for our front line staff, with many residents asking us how they can express gratitude towards their waste collectors.

“#StreetsSmiles allows residents to say ‘thanks’ safely, and spreads sunshine to key workers as they carry out essential tasks.

“I am extremely proud to work in the waste industry and that Veolia’s teams, and all individuals in the sector, are delivering for the nation during this challenging time.

“We hope that residents can continue to support us by following the government’s advice closely, and brightening up the days of our hard working staff by displaying a smiling sun in their windows.”

See our list of essential coronavirus contacts and services here.

