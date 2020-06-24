Coronavirus: People in Brent urged to get tested if they suspect Covid-19 symptoms

The NHS Test and Trace system is designed to curb the spread of coronavirus. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson PA Wire/PA Images

People with coronavirus symptoms must get tested urges Brent’s CCG chief.

Brent’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are reminding people that testing is free and can be quickly requested online.

Options include booking an appointment at a drive or walk-through or test site or to ask for a home test kit to be delivered.

Dr MC Patel, chair of Brent CCG and GP said: “Remember, don’t wait. If you develop symptoms of coronavirus it’s important you get tested immediately for your own health and those that are around you.

We know that the risk of dying from the virus is particularly high in Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) groups. We are a diverse community in North West London and encourage everyone to come forward so they can get the treatment they need.

“You must get the test done in the first five days of having symptoms, so ask for one as soon as you start feeling unwell.”

Visit: nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test