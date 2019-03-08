Search

Emotional wellbeing and how to achieve it discussed at packed Wembley event

PUBLISHED: 12:37 02 October 2019

Emotional wellbeing event at Brahma Kumaris in Harlesden. PIcture: Ketan Sheth

Emotional wellbeing event at Brahma Kumaris in Harlesden. PIcture: Ketan Sheth

Archant

Emotional wellbeing and mental health was top billing at an event in Wembley which ended with a meditation.

More than 100 people attended the workshop at Inner Space, in the High Road, on September20 for a panel discussion on what kind of help people have access to.

The event was facilitated by Cllr Ketan Sheth, chair of Brent Council's community and wellbeing scrutiny committee and included presentations on CBT (Cognitive Behaviour Therapy).

Sister Jayanti, European director of the Brahma Kumaris, a charity which teaches Raj Yoga Meditation at its Pound Lane headquarters gave spiritual insights on how to achieve emotional wellbeing.

"CBT fits in with our thinking of spirituality," she said. "Thoughts, feelings and emotions impact behaviour and the reverse. The focus at the Brahma Kumaris is to help people firstly see what is going on in their minds. It is not so easy to change habits and patterns of behaviour, yet these are all connected."

