Mum of toddler with sickle cell appeals for black blood donors to save children’s lives

Layla Lawson with daughter Suki who has sickle cell disorder. Picture: Sickle Cell Society Archant

The mum of a 17-month-old toddler who needs regular blood transfusions to stay alive is urging more black people to donate ethnically matched blood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suki Lawson who has sickle cell disorder. Picture: Sickle Cell Society Suki Lawson who has sickle cell disorder. Picture: Sickle Cell Society

Layla Lawson’s daughter Suki is one of the youngest in the country who has sickle cell disorder, an inherited blood disorder that is more common in black people.

Without regular blood donations it can cause organ failure, stroke or loss of vision, and can be fatal.

Layla, 26, an engagement officer at Harlesden’s Sickle Cell Society (SCS), said: “Suki has tough times with her sickle cell and it’s terrible to watch your child in pain. But the rest of the time she’s just a normal, happy little girl who loves Peppa Pig. That is all thanks to blood donors, and I can’t put into words how thankful I am to everyone who donates.

By the time she was nine months old Suki had already suffered two terrifying sickle cell crises, the first time in her spleen.

Suki Lawson needs regular blood transfusions. Picture: Sickle Cell Society Suki Lawson needs regular blood transfusions. Picture: Sickle Cell Society

“By the time we got to the hospital she could barely sit up. She was too pale. The doctors needed to get blood into her quickly to save her life. I remember sitting there, just watching her breathe,” Layla said.

You may also want to watch:

“As her veins are so tiny it can be near impossible to get the IV line in. But once she has that good blood in her system, she’s a different child. After 20 minutes the colour is returning to her face and she wants to be off the bed and running around.

“To people from a black background I just want to say ‘please, donate blood’. You will help secure the future of children and adults with sickle cell who depend on blood - you will save lives.”

Suki Lawson needs regular blood transfusions. Picture: Sickle Cell Society Suki Lawson needs regular blood transfusions. Picture: Sickle Cell Society

NHS Blood and Transplant and SCS are urging people to come forward.

It is estimated that fewer than one in 10 of the 4,000 children with sickle cell in England are on the transfusion programme.

Black people are more likely to have the rare blood subtype** that many black sickle cell patients need, but there is an urgent shortage of black donors putting sufferers at greater risk of potentially life-threatening transfusion reactions.

John James OBE, SCS chief exec said: “We are working hard to ensure we see an increase of black heritage blood donors signing up to make a difference.”

Suki Lawson has sickle cell disorder. Picture: Sickle Cell Society Suki Lawson has sickle cell disorder. Picture: Sickle Cell Society

To give blood go to blood.co.uk/