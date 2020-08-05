Askyr Medical Centre in Stonebridge to close as GP announces retirement

A medical practice in Stonebridge with 2,400 patients on its books is closing as its GP is retiring.

The Askyr Medical Centre, in Hillside Primary Care Centre, in Hilltop Avenue, operates under one contract with Preston Hill Surgery in Kingsbury.

Dr M Khan, who runs the Hillside site has announced his resignation and has joined the Freuchen Medical Centre in High Street, Harlesden, to work with other GPs.

The partners of the Askyr practice are currently engaging with patients on a proposal to consolidate the two surgeries onto the one site in Kingsbury when Dr Khan departs.

The Askyr practice is proposing the changes to become effective from October 30.

A spokesperson for Brent Care Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “Dr Khan has been looking at resigning for a while and unfortunately circumstances surrounding the pandemic expedited this decision. Dr Khan is looking to leave the Askyr practice and has recently joined the Freuchen Medical Centre to work with other GPs.

“Patients currently seeing Dr Khan at the Hillside site will be given a choice to remain registered with the practice but to consult with Dr R Syed at the Preston Hill Surgery or to re-register with another practice in the local area.”

Patients at the Kingsbury site are not affected.

The Stonebridge Practice and Hilltop Medical Practice, in the same building as Askyr, have told the CCG they will welcome patients who wish to register with them.

The CCG added: “As per national guidance, all GPs are triaging patients, in addition patients are also offered an opportunity to undertake an e-consultation or a video consultation, with those patients that need to be seen, being called into the surgery.

“With these new technology advances, patients are able to access their own GP surgery remotely and distance between a patient home/office to a GP surgery becomes less of a barrier.

The proposals and full business case will be presented to the Brent CCG Primary Care Commissioning Committee (PCCC) on 16 September 2pm.

Cllr Ketan Sheth, chair of Brent’s Community and Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee said he’ll be keeping a “watching brief” on developments.