Coronavirus: ‘Bold’ artwork unveiled in Wembley Park in collaboration with Mind

New artwork has been unveiled on the ‘Spanish Steps’ in Wembley Park to cheer people up.

One in Four by spray can artist Frank Styles now adorns the steps that connect Wembley Stadium with the SSE Arena.

The artwork, commissioned by regeneration giants Quintain in collaboration with mental health charity Mind, was installed prior to the lockdown, and aims to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

A series of 12 portraits run down the steps; three of the portraits on each section of the stairs are visible, but the fourth can be seen only if you look over from the adjacent flight.

Originally a project between Mind and English Football League to tackle the mental health issues of football fans, the work also takes on meaning for those feeling down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

James Saunders, chief executive officer of Quintain, said: “While we encourage all members of the local community to follow the government’s advice and stay home as much as possible, we are grateful to be able to bring this bold and bright work to the area and hope that its message will resonate with everyone

and uplift them during this difficult time.”