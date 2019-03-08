Art created by mental health service users to go on display at Kilburn Library

A charity is to raise awareness for mental health by holding an art exhibition at Kilburn Library.

Hestia has been providing support to adults in crisis since 1970 and supports more than 9,000 adults and children across London every year.

The exhibition will display work created by service users during art and creative writing workshops in Brent called That Friday Feeling led by artist Russell Coles and Hestia volunteers.

Hestia community engagement coordinator Amy Haworth Johns said: "In Brent Hestia's mental health service is run in partnership with Ashford Place. We support people age 18 and over through regular community groups, GP network, befriending, mentoring and employment support."

Cllr Neil Nerva will open the art exhibition at Kilburn Library tomorrow at 11.30am ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week next week. Creative writing written by service users during workshops with Jo Robinson will also be displayed.

An event at Stonebridge Hub on Friday next week will include a buffet and wellbeing workshops such as chair yoga, self-care, massage techniques, art and creative writing for wellbeing, edible gardening, choir, exercise and mindfulness.

Amy added: "Everybody has mental health. The events we are holding in Brent are a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and raise awareness and tackle stigma around mental health. All our welcome."

Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK runs from May 13 to May 19 to raise awareness of problems and inspire action to promote the message of good mental health for all.

The exhibition opening tomorrow at the Salusbury Road library runs from 11.30am to 6pm.