Older people urged to get a flu vaccine following successful campaign launch in Willesden

PUBLISHED: 14:53 20 October 2020

A gazebo for flu jabs set up outside Staverton Surgery in Willesden. Picture: Age UK

Archant

Age UK saw a strong response to its Flu Campaign at a surgery in Willesden as it urges older citizens to get their jab.

The charity set up a gazebo outside Staverton Surgery, in Staverton Road, on Sunday (October 18) to give out flu vaccines.

The practice holds a regular Saturday surgery and was the first time it opened on a Sunday.

Flu is a common and highly infectious disease caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs.

The bug often results in days and sometimes weeks in bed.

Complications include pneumonia, inflammation of the heart, brain or muscle tissues, and multi-organ failure.

The flu vaccine does not contain any live flu viruses and cannot give you flu. Tony Burch, retired GP and Age UK London’s trustee said: ”While coronavirus is dominating the headlines, it is crucial we don’t lose sight that winter flu poses a serious risk to older Londoners’ health.

“The free flu vaccine is more important now more than ever to help older Londoners protect themselves and those around them from a double threat this winter.”

