Adults in Brent to be automatically enrolled as organ donors under new Max and Keira's Law

The law is changing around organ donation which could eliminate waiting lists in Brent.

Subject to parliamentary approval Max and Keira's Law - the Organ Donation (Deemed Consent) Act - will come into effect on May 20.

From the time the law changes, all adults in England will be considered as having agreed to donate their own organs when they die unless they record a decision not to donate, what's known as 'opt out'.

Brent currently has 80,137 people on the NHS Organ Donor Register and 84 people on the active transplant waiting list as of December 31.

In 2018/19 10 donors died and 42 deceased donor transplants were carried out.

People under 18, those with limited mental capacity to understand how to opt in and out, and people who have lived in England for less than a year or who are not living here voluntarily are excluded.

The law was championed by 12-year-old heart recipient Max Johnson who in return saw the law named after him and his young nine-year-old donor, Keira Ball who tragically died in a car crash.

Max said: "There are so many people who are waiting, just like I was, for the call to say that a suitable heart, kidney, lungs or liver has been found.

I just hope that this law change can help save more lives. When you are waiting for a transplant, every day counts and I hope that everyone who hears about the law change will be reminded to speak to their family, so they know what you want.

"I am proud that when people speak about Max and Keira's Law, they will be reminded to think of Keira, and I hope by remembering her in this way, that she will go on to help save even more lives than she already has."

Health chiefs say that even after the law changes families will still be involved before any organ or tissue donation goes ahead.

Specialist nurses will continue to speak with families about what their loved one's have decided.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: "Organ donation is and always will be a precious gift and if more people are inspired to support and agree to donation, then many more lives can be saved."

To find out more, or to register to opt in or opt out go to organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 303 2094.