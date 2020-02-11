Mayors join community at 'amazing' Health & Beauty expo in Wembley

Mayors across London joined the Health & Beauty expo in Wembley. Picture: Tropical Sun Archant

Mayors from across London braved the weather and headed to Wembley to join a free community health and beauty day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tropical sun staff gave hampers to people attended the Health & Beauty expo in Wembley. Picture: Tropical Sun Tropical sun staff gave hampers to people attended the Health & Beauty expo in Wembley. Picture: Tropical Sun

More than 100 people enjoyed the Health & Beauty Expo at the British Indian Association in Ealing Road on Sunday held to celebrate Brent as London's Borough of Culture (LBOC).

Brent's mayor Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi was joined by 10 current and former mayors from areas including Ealing, Redbridge and Waltham Forest - winners of LBOC 2019.

Attendees enjoyed reiki healing workshops and laughter yoga as well as browsed some 15 stalls selling fashion and beauty items.

You may also want to watch:

Paul Harrison, brand ambassador for Tropical Sun, sponsors of the event, said: "It was amazing. The weather wasn't fantastic but all the mayor's showed up.

There was amazing Indian dancing and a gospel singer and downstairs three stalls of Indian, European and Caribbean food.

"It was a recipe from heaven for us to have people come together."

Visitors were given a hamper to take away with them containing Tropical Sun products and goods from some stalls.

"Everyone really appreciated it and nobody left empty handed," he added.