Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy Archant

The family of a vulnerable Kilburn man who went missing on February 10 have appealed for help finding him – and criticised police for taking a week to accept he was high-risk.

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq has also said she is “desperately concerned” about the disappearance of Hayden McCarthy, 21.

Hayden has not been seen since leaving Zoo nightclub in Leicester Square at about 2.20am on February 10.

His elder sister, Rachael, told this newspaper: “We know he went out. He went to the nightclub in Leicester Square. A friend said he left him as he was going to get into a taxi, and that’s the last we know.

“By Sunday afternoon my mum had started to get a bit worried. and we reported him missing at 1am on Monday.”

It took a week, Rachael explained, for the police to treat Hayden as a high-risk case, and this meant he was only listed on the MissingPeople.org.uk website on Sunday just gone.

Since then, she said, the family has had “no update – nothing positive about his whereabouts”.

Rachael added: “We heard that his phone location pinged at around 4am somewhere near the Tower Hotel, near Tower Bridge. But the police said that doesn’t mean he was there – he could have just left his phone in a taxi.”

Hayden, who has a flat in Kilburn and grew up in the area, was staying at the Cricklewood Lodge hotel on the night he disappeared, but family know he did not return there.

Rachael said: “He hadn’t checked out. He had left all of his belongings.”

At the time he went missing, Hayden was wanted for questioning by police over a theft. The family said police “made the suggestion” that he might have gone on the run, but they insisted this would not have been the case – especially as his belongings were left at the hotel.

She said the situation was especially scary because Hayden’s father killed himself in 2009.

She claims when the family brought this up to police, they were told: “It’s a long time ago, it won’t affect him now.”

Rachael explained: “It doesn’t matter how long ago it is, really. We’re extremely concerned, particularly because of our family history.

“This is just not Hayden. He talks to my mum three or four times a week. We’re desperate to find him.”

Ms Siddiq told the Times: “I remain desperately concerned about Hayden’s disappearance, and my thoughts are with his family.

“All I can add at this stage is to urge anyone who may have news on Hayden’s whereabouts to contact the police immediately.”

The police also appealed for help to find Hayden and said anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference number 19MIS005403.

The Missing People listing is available here.