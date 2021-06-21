Haute Dolci's dessert restaurant opens in Wembley Park

Published: 2:30 PM June 21, 2021

Those with a sweet tooth will welcome a new dessert restaurant which has opened in Wembley Park.

Restaurants, bars and indoor hospitality opened up on May 17 as government restrictions eased, adding new experiences for the Brent community keen to get back inside venues.

New dessert-focused restaurant, Haute Dolci, in the Boulevard, launched officially at the beginning of June after coronavirus restrictions delayed the original opening date of December last year.

Blush coloured blossom tree at Wembley Park's dessert restaurant Haute Dolci - Credit: Ellie Cook

Haute Dolci’s décor is modelled on luxury, from the bow-tie-wearing staff to the blush-coloured blossom tree weaving up to the ceiling - which took a week to fully install.

The owner Aman Harghandewal, said, however, that opulence does not necessarily sum up the entire concept of Brent’s Haute Dolci.

You may also want to watch:

“We wouldn’t brand it as luxury, because that deters a lot of people. If you scan our menu, our price point is actually very affordable.

"We also didn’t want to call it affordable. We just wanted everyone to be happy.

“After a stressful day, dessert is stressed spelled backwards. So, we thought, why not make it an affordable entry point so that anyone could afford anything they wanted. At the moment, we just define it as ‘Haute Dolci.’”

Haute Dolci's spacious restaurant is one for those with a sweet tooth - Credit: Ellie Cook

Wembley Park is the first London location of Haute Dolci, after opening various restaurants around the country, including Manchester’s Trafford Centre, Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet and Bolton.

The design of the restaurant orientates arounds a narrow pink colour scheme, with gold mirrors peering down at guests in the upstairs private dining.

The design was inspired by the Leeds branch of Haute Dolci, according to Harghandewal, where the mirror was placed above the preparation areas for transparency and all-access to customers.

Haute Dolci features an international menu including American and Belgian waffles, cookie dough, pancakes, and crêpes, as well as luxury chocolate desserts.

Within months, they are hoping to expand their menu to include savoury options, not least for outdoor brunch dining.

Also in the works is a lockdown-inspired option for customers to build their own desserts at home, guided by the restaurant’s chefs.

In the future, says Harghandewal, Haute Dolci will also look to expand into fine-dining and patisserie-style cakes, trialled through a ‘secret menu’ available to select clients.