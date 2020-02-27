Search

Free talk in Wembley about a lawyer's extraordinary journey from arriving in UK a penniless refugee

PUBLISHED: 07:20 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:20 27 February 2020

Hashi Mohamed. Picture: Shaista Chishty

Hashi Mohamed. Picture: Shaista Chishty

Hashi Mohamed arrived in Wembley a penniless, parentless refugee and is now a successful lawyer and broadcaster.

He is appearing at Preston Community Library, in Carlton Avenue East on March 3 at 7pm to give a talk about his autobiography.

People Like Us, What it Takes to Make it in Modern Britain charts his extraordinary journey of social and economic survival.

Hashi was nine years old when he arrived in the UK, a stateless refugee from the civil war in Somalia speaking not a word of English.

Raised on benefits in Wembley, he is now a barrister in Lincoln's Inn and a prolific broadcaster.

He also speaks in schools across the country and is mentor to 22 people.

It could have all gone another way.

The public are invited to hear all about his life from the schools he attended in Brent, to a place at Oxford University and the Bar.

The event is free for members and you can join on the door.

