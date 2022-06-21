Complaints of 'chaos' after Harry Styles' Wembley gigs

Residents living by Wembley Stadium have complained about people making a mess and singing in the streets “until 2am” after two Harry Styles concerts at the iconic arena over the weekend.

Across social media there were stories of people waiting for hours in queues for the Tube and revellers choosing to pass the time by singing the songs they had heard a short while ago.

Posting on Twitter, one person described the situation as “farcical” as long queues meant people missed the last train and were forced to look for other ways home. Another said the queue for the station was “the worst I’ve ever seen it” and suggested things could have been “dangerous” with that amount of people in such a small space.

And while fans sang deep into the night, filled with the memories of watching their hero perform on one of the country’s biggest stages, the reality for those living nearby is less appealing.

Mudar Vyas, who lives in a block of apartments with her husband just a stone’s throw from the stadium, summed up the atmosphere on event days. She said: “It’s loud. It really is. Sometimes it can go on until 1am and, for people with children, they might struggle to get to sleep.

“In general, things are good here. The building is nice, there are things for us to do. But when it comes to events at Wembley, it can be quite chaotic.”

Her neighbour, Fowsiya Abdi, suggested celebrations can sometimes go on “until 3am”.

She said: “If we keep our windows closed, it’s fine – you can’t hear anything even though it’s so close. But in the summer, you have to open them or it gets too hot. So it’s a bit of a problem.”

Sadiya Noor, who also lives in a nearby block, said she has spent hours cleaning up the debris from event goers that has made its way onto her balcony. She agreed that there are many positives to living in Wembley but that there can be problems when major events are held at the stadium.

Sadiya said: “One of the biggest issues is the traffic it causes. The roads get blocked up and sometimes you have to decide whether to go out or stay in for the whole day."

Brent Council has since implemented a drinking ban across areas close to the stadium during some sporting events, which it says has been a “success” in tackling issues of anti-social behaviour. The Local Democracy Reporting Service has contacted Wembley Stadium and Brent Council for comment on residents’ concerns during event days.

A Wembley Stadium spokesperson: “Our events generate considerable benefits for the local area, London and wider economy. We work closely with the council, residents and businesses of Brent throughout their planning processes to minimise any disruption to the local community and provide a safe environment for our audiences. We are also subject to various restrictions, which include both noise curfews and a capped number of event days per year, that limit any impacts.”