Published: 11:54 AM July 14, 2021

England's Harry Maguire following defeat in the penalty shoot-out after the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

England defender Harry Maguire says his father was left with suspected broken ribs by ticketless fans who stormed barriers at Wembley Stadium at the Euro 2020 final.

The player's father was caught up in the "stampede" inside the stadium on July 11 and left struggling to breathe.

The 28-year-old, who smashed home his penalty in England’s shoot-out defeat, told The Sun: “My dad was in the stampede. I have not spoken with him too much but I am pleased my kids didn’t go to the game.

“It was scary — he said he was scared and I don’t want anyone to experience that at a football match.

England fans outside the ground ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, - Credit: PA

“I have seen a lot of videos and have spoken to dad and my family. It was my dad and agent who suffered the most. He was struggling with his breathing afterwards because of his ribs, but he’s not one to make a big fuss – he got on with it.

“I hope we can learn from this and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

"Dad will always support me and go to the games but he will be a little bit more aware of everything going on around. We should all be more aware and learn from it.”

“Things could have been a lot worse but we have to make sure it does not happen again.”

On Tuesday, UEFA opened a disciplinary investigation against the FA into the incidents at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Disciplinary proceedings were opened over a pitch invasion, throwing of objects, booing the Italian national anthem and the lighting of a firework.

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said on Monday that a full review would take place into what had happened.

The police have also launched an investigation.

Brent Council's public realm and scrutiny committee met on Tuesday seeking answers to Sunday's "shocking" event.

The council issues safety licence and is responsible for making sure safety measures are adequate and upheld.

When questioned, officers said it was "too early to say what went wrong".

They said the Safety Advisory Group - that comprises the council, police, Wembley Stadium and the FA, will meet on Tuesday when stakeholders can "contribute their insight".

Cllr Roxanne Mashari, chair of the committee, asked for a report of that meeting and asked that the council commits to an internal review of its own as "it's a matter of public interest" but received no confirmation.

"This is a serious matter where people were injured that could have ended in much more tragic consequences," she said.