Harrow and Brent United Deaf club celebrates its 10th aniversary

PUBLISHED: 10:05 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 06 March 2019

A charity celebrated its 10th anniversary supporting Brent’s deaf community with a Bollywood dance off and two homemade cakes.

Some 150 people, including Brent North’s Barry Gardiner MP and Mei Sim Lai OBE, deputy lieutenant for Brent, attended Harrow & Brent United Deaf Club’s special 10th anniversary celebration at the Civic Centre on Saturday.

The event was hosted by the club’s president Asif Iqbal, who told the crowd: “We are proud to have [had] so many wonderful people coming through our door.”

The club has been part of major events including the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebration and her 90th birthday. It was also central to a BSL Charter Signing ceremony at Harrow Council during British Deaf Association’s 125 years celebration, and the group has been working with Brent Council to look at signing up to a BSL charter.

The evening rounded off with an interactive Bollywood-style dance workshop and competition.

