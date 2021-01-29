Harlesden community champion Norman Mitchell MBE turns 100

Published: 1:00 PM January 29, 2021

A Harlesden great-grandfather and prolific community worker has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Norman Mitchell MBE saw in his centenary with a letter from Queen Elizabeth on January 27.

The divorced father-of-six, who has 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, founded the West Indian Senior Citizen Organisation (WISCO) in 1980 in a bid to help the Windrush Generation in the area who had become old, frail and isolated.

He arrived from Jamaica in 1955 to work as a glass quality-control inspector.

His first home in London was in Forest Hill, where he lived in cramped conditions, sharing a house with 15 Caribbean migrants.

Two years later he moved to Harlesden, where he found the people “social”, which reminded him of home.

His family, including his daughter Liz Mitchell who went on to become an acclaimed reggae singer and member of Boney M, came over to join him.

Mr Mitchell was made an MBE in 2014 for community work and service.

A spokesperson for WISCO said: "Mr Mitchell has served on many committees in regards to health, the elderly, education and community affairs and represented WISCO on numerous boards and events locally and London-wide.

"In the last 40 years, he has had the opportunity to work with past councillors, mayors, leaders of the council and members of Parliament who represent the borough and ward of Harlesden - from then Paul Boateng, now Lord Boateng, to current MP for Brent Central Dawn Butler and other members of Parliament who represent Brent.

"He has been a member of the local church St Mark's Kensal Rise, where the WISCO club is based, for more than 30 years.

"Mr Mitchell attended the historical Windrush Generation Thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey on June 22, 2018, which marked a recognition of thanks for their part in British society in the last 70 years as Afro-Caribbeans in Britain today."

WISCO is recognised by many organisations, including Age UK and the Jamaican High Commission.

Find out more about WISCO at www.brent.gov.uk/your-community/community-directory/west-indian-senior-citizen-organisation-wisco/