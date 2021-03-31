News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Harlesden writer calls over 60s for Dance Me to Death project

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:28 PM March 31, 2021   
A still from Dance Willesden Junction

A still from Dance Willesden Junction - Credit: Rose Rouse

A Harlesden writer is calling out for non-professional dancers over 60 to take part in a special project.

Rose Rouse, co-founder and editor of the social enterprise Advantages of Age, is set to receive funding from Arts Council England to put on a performance called Dance Me To Death.

She is working with Rhys Dennis and Waddah Sinada from contemporary dance company Fubunation to stage the performance at an outdoor venue in Brent.

Rose said: "We are thrilled with the possibilities that Dance Me To Death provides as a project.

"There will be a series of workshops and then the two performances, one of which will lead to a film and that will be screened later in the year."

She added: "The most important aspect for the participants is that they are willing to go there emotionally.

"It will be a challenging performance and we'll be facing into grief and dying which has particular relevance to Covid and all the deaths.

"It may well turn into a grief ritual for the dead."

Rose met Rhys and Waddah at a Brent Borough of Culture 2020 programme talk.

"I thought what they were doing - exploring intimacy and trust as young black men, looking at their own masculinity - was very exciting.

"I have already made two short dance films, Dance Willesden Junction and Dance Harlesden, and I wanted to do something that was an intergenerational project."

Rose's last project was the publication of her book BeWILDering, a collection of poetry written by locals about Willesden Junction.

Her social enterprise advantagesofage.com challenges the media narrative around ageing.

The application to Arts Council England was rejected in December but approved last month when Rose reapplied and told she would receive £14,940.

People over 60 excited by the idea should write a paragraph to Rose about why they'd like to take part and also be available to commit to a series of workshops in May and June.

There will be one performance which will be filmed and another in front of an audience.

"There will be friendly auditions at the end of April," Rose added.

 Email rosejanerouse@yahoo.co.uk



 advantagesofage.com

