The TSB in Harlesden High Street is among 70 branches set to go in a national cull by the bank.

The move comes as a result of declining branch use and increasing numbers of customers switching to digital banking services.

Residents in Harlesden and Stonebridge will face a lack of banking services locally when the Harlesden branch closes in April 2022 - just one retail bank, Santander, will remain open for business on the high street.

TSB will have over 200 branches left, and has said it isn't closing any branches in towns where it is the last bank left.

The bank's chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future."