Published: 5:24 PM October 18, 2021

Harlesden Town Garden has won Gold in the London in Bloom awards - Credit: FHTG

A small community garden in Harlesden has received a royal seal of approval with two horticultural awards.

Harlesden Town Garden, in Challenge Close, has won top accolades in the London in Bloom Awards, run by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Friends of Harlesden Town Garden (FHTG) received Gold in the Small Park of the Year category and were rated Outstanding in the It’s Your Neighbourhood category.

Harlesden Town Garden, tended by volunteers, won Outstanding in London in Bloom's 'It's Your Neighbourhood' category - Credit: FHTG

HTG was formed in 2013 to bring together the community.

Volunteers produce compost, conserve water and encourage local wildlife.

The garden is a haven for locals with raised beds for growing vegetables, flower borders, fruit trees and a wild-flower meadow.

Local artists have painted colourful murals around its periphery.

“We are delighted to have the garden recognised in this way. It is a testament to the commitment of volunteers and supporters over the years and the value of the garden to the community,” said Gill Archer, chair of FHTG.

"If you’d like to visit to see what we’re about, please get in touch. We have raised beds to rent and always need volunteers, whatever your age, ability or background."

Contact info@harlesdentowngarden.co.uk or visit on Saturdays 10 am to 1pm and ask for Green Club.