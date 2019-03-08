Primary pupils in Harlesden go 'Green for Grenfell' with a 72 minute silence and community litter pick

Amratben Bhudia with her reception pupils from Newfield School litter pick in memories of Grenfell victims. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Jonathan Goldberg

Primary school pupils in Harlesden dressed in green and held a litter pick in memory of those who died in the Grenfell tower blaze.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amratben Bhudia with her reception pupils from Newfield School litter pick in memories of Grenfell victims. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Amratben Bhudia with her reception pupils from Newfield School litter pick in memories of Grenfell victims. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Newfield Primary School, in Longstone Avenue, held a "Green for Grenfell" memorial morning on June 21 to mark the second anniversary of the tragedy at Grenfell Tower.

Pupils dressed in green and began with a 72 minute silence for the 72 people who died before singing Stormzy's version of the Grenfell Song.

You may also want to watch:

They then headed outside for a community litter pick with parents and staff.

Philippa Saving, assistant headteacher, said: "Grenfell United believes in communities working together. Last year we donated to foodbanks and this year we held a community litter pick.

"It's gone really well, we were really pleased.

"We have some families here who did know people who passed away and we had some of our staff go down and help after the fire."

Schools can hold a Green for Grenfell Day from June 14, the anniversary of the inferno, until June 28.