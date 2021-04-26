Published: 4:28 PM April 26, 2021 Updated: 4:29 PM April 26, 2021

A Harlesden school chaplain has raised £2,436 for families living overseas with no fresh water.

John Roche, chaplain at Newman Catholic College in Harlesden Road, walked 400,000 steps throughout the 40 days of Lent in aid of Cafod's Walk for Water initiative.

Starting out in March he hoped to raise £200 but within a day had reached £500 and he kept walking his 10,000 steps to a smashing £2,436.

The money will support the estimated 2.2 billion people globally who do not have safe drinking water facilities.

A £3 donation can mend a broken water pump, and £750 can provide a water supply for an entire community.

Mr Roche thanked those who donated. “Every time we go to the tap and clean water comes out; we take it for granted it will always be there but actually for many families across the world that is not a luxury they have," he said.

“Many must walk the 10,000 steps we took every day to get running water. Many of those are young girls who are missing out on their education.

"The money we have raised will make a big difference to many peoples lives.”

Cafod is a Catholic international development charity.