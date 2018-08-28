Search

Harlesden pupils raise £2,000 on emergency packages for vulnerable families

PUBLISHED: 17:28 20 December 2018

Newman Catholic College head Danny Coyle with gift giving pupils.

Pupils from a Harlesden secondary school have raised £2,000 in the last few days of term to buy presents for vulnerable families in the community.

Newman Catholic College pupils with gift packages they fundraised for vulnerable familiesNewman Catholic College pupils with gift packages they fundraised for vulnerable families

Newman Catholic College and The US Charitable Trust held its fourth “Faith in Action” programme sending packages of food, toiletries and vouchers to the families in need.

The items were bought by staff, assembled by students and distributed by the college’s Safer Schools police officers.

The pupils engage in many fundraising activities that include non-uniform days, sponsored silences, sporting competitions and general collections.

Sixth Formers distributed their own gifts to the Millennium Day Care Centre and Sufra foodbank.

Head teacher, Danny Coyle, said: “I am hugely proud that the young people of this school play such an active part in supporting their more vulnerable school mates and the wider community in general.

“The students of the school are magnificent and a joy to work alongside on a daily basis.”

