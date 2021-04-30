Harlesden pupils donate after Caribbean volcano eruption
Pupils and staff at a Harlesden primary school have donated food and money for victims of an erupted volcano in St. Vincent and Grenadines.
La Soufriere erupted on April 9th causing widespread devastation and the displacement of thousands of families.
Newfield Primary School's community, in Longstone Avenue, dressed in the colours of the Caribbean island's flag, donated money, and made many donations of food and toiletries to the people affected.
Thousands of families were evacuated from the red zone leaving all their belongings behind and placed into shelters across the island.
Teaching assistant Selena Chin, who has been working closely with Support Initiative UK to help with collections, said she was "truly amazed" with the amount of donations received from the Newfield community.
"Once again they have showed a true community spirit,” she said.
Headteacher, Sarah Bolt, added: “I am incredibly proud of the generosity shown by the families at Newfield. We feel that our families have shown real compassion and empathy for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
"We have an amazing school community, who support and take care of each other both within and beyond our school."