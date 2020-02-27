Search

Harlesden production runner recognised for her talent and dedication in the film industry

PUBLISHED: 13:15 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 27 February 2020

Production runner Om-Kalthoom Bashmailah has been a Film London Lodestar 2020. Picture: Film London

Archant

A Harlesden woman with a drive to succeed has been recognised for her talent, time and dedication as a production runner,

Film London Lodestars 2020. PIcture: Film LondonFilm London Lodestars 2020. PIcture: Film London

Om-Kalthoom Bashmailah has been named a Film London Lodestar. a that list honours the bright futures of individuals in the capital's screen industries.

In her final year at university studying a computer science she undertook work experience as a runner, librarian, editor assistant and audio assistant at The Farm Group,

"It was hard to find hiring industry professionals who worked from shoot to shoot," said the former Capital City Academy pupil.

Her fortunes changed when she joined Film London's Equal Access Network, which has allowed her to network and find work.

Now 25, she has been hired as a runner across high-scale productions including Chernobyl, Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes and Trust Morecambe & Wise.

She said: "Before Film London's Equal Access Network, I attended networking events and had secured one week of work experience; however, that was never enough.

"Since joining the Equal Access Network, I've worked on major TV shows as an entry-level position.

"Because of those interactions and experiences gained, I've managed to meet other industry professionals who have hired me for the same and other positions for their upcoming projects."

Adrian Wootton OBE, Chief Executive of Film London and the British Film Commission, said: "I'm thrilled to congratulate Om-Kalthoom on becoming a 2020 Lodestar, selected from such a high calibre of talent that reflects the diverse communities of London and our commitments to inclusion in our industry.

