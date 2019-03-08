Harlesden neighbours invited to vote on their Neighbourhood Plan

The Harlesden Neighbourhood Plan is going to the polls today in a referendum that will give the community influence over planning decisions.

If approved by the public it will become part of planning law alongside Brent's local plan and Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation.

The plan, created by members of the Harlesden Neighbourhood Forum, sets out a vision for the area and contains planning policies and community aspirations to help to achieve this.

Chair of the forum, Leao Neto, said: "For the last 4 years the Forum and the wider community have worked very hard and produced a detailed Neighbourhood Plan for Harlesden that I hope reflects the views and hopes of local people.

"We need people to come out and vote for it on the 30th May."

If the majority of votes are in favour of the plan it will become a statutory document and will guide development within the area alongside other planning policies.

Cllr Shama Tatler, cabinet member for regeneration, highways and planning, said: "I really hope that residents in Harlesden make their voices heard in this referendum, as if approved it will set the future vision for the area."

Voting takes place between 7am to 10pm.

For more information and where to poll visit: brent.gov.uk/services-for-residents/planning-and-building-control/planning-policy/neighbourhood-planning/harlesden-neighbourhood-plan/