Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harlesden says yes to new neighbourhood plan

PUBLISHED: 13:10 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 04 June 2019

Aerial view of Harlesden (Picture: Brent Council)

Aerial view of Harlesden (Picture: Brent Council)

Archant

Harlesden neighbours have voted overwhelming to have influence over developments where they live.

More than 89 per cent chose to support a new neighbourhood plan in a referendum on May 30.

The Harlesden Neighbourhood plan, created by the Harlesden Neighbourhood Forum, sets out a 15-year vision for the area and contains planning policies and community aspirations to achieve it.

You may also want to watch:

The plan was supported by 1,139 voters and was rejected by 132 voters.

It is now set to become a statutory document and will guide development within the area alongside other planning policies.

Cllr Tatler, Brent Council's regeneration and planning chief, said: "The community members of the Harlesden Neighborhood Forum put a lot of hard work into creating this neighborhood plan and they now have the support of the local residents to make it a legal document."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies at the scene of an altercation in a Wembley pub

Police are investigating the death of a man following a fight in a Wembley pub. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to identify man over Kingsbury gunshots

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him over a firearms incident. Picture: Met Police

'Masked gunman' killed Freckleton

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams murder: Second teenager charged with stabbing to death 21-year-old

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Director Ferdinand already impressed by new manager’s plans to develop youngsters

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

Most Read

Man dies at the scene of an altercation in a Wembley pub

Police are investigating the death of a man following a fight in a Wembley pub. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to identify man over Kingsbury gunshots

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him over a firearms incident. Picture: Met Police

'Masked gunman' killed Freckleton

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams murder: Second teenager charged with stabbing to death 21-year-old

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Director Ferdinand already impressed by new manager’s plans to develop youngsters

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Cricket: Robinson leaves Middlesex staring into abyss

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Lozowski delighted to help Saracens edge past Exeter to retain domestic title

Saracens' Alex Lozowski celebrates with friends after winning the Gallagher Premiership title (pic: Darren Staples/PA)

Overy puts Brondesbury’s form down to hard work and dedication

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Middlesex ‘capable’ of avoiding loss says Law

Stuart Law (pic Middlesex CC)

Harlesden says yes to new neighbourhood plan

Aerial view of Harlesden (Picture: Brent Council)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists