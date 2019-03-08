Harlesden says yes to new neighbourhood plan

Aerial view of Harlesden (Picture: Brent Council) Archant

Harlesden neighbours have voted overwhelming to have influence over developments where they live.

More than 89 per cent chose to support a new neighbourhood plan in a referendum on May 30.

The Harlesden Neighbourhood plan, created by the Harlesden Neighbourhood Forum, sets out a 15-year vision for the area and contains planning policies and community aspirations to achieve it.

The plan was supported by 1,139 voters and was rejected by 132 voters.

It is now set to become a statutory document and will guide development within the area alongside other planning policies.

Cllr Tatler, Brent Council's regeneration and planning chief, said: "The community members of the Harlesden Neighborhood Forum put a lot of hard work into creating this neighborhood plan and they now have the support of the local residents to make it a legal document."