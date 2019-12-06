Stakeholder meeting in Harlesden for all reggae fans to explore projects ahead of Brent Borough of Culture 2020
Archant
Reggae fans and industry professionals are invited to a meeting in Harlesden to explore projects ahead of next year's Brent Borough of Culture.
BritishBlackMusic.com/BlackMusicCongress (BBM BMC) is hosting a meeting in Harlesden Library on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm.
International Reggae Day (IRD) and Brent Borough of Culture, including a No Bass Like Home project in October will celebrate what's best of the genre next year.
The meeting is aimed at all reggae stakeholders - artists, producers, promoters, DJs, journalists bloggers, broadcasters, publishers, academics and fans - to come in to Brent and explore reggae and black music joint bid projects and forward planning for next year.
"We've thus far committed to a reggae album sleeves exhibition, but are very keen for collaborative work across Brent next year," says BBM/BMC founder Kwaku.
