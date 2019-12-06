Stakeholder meeting in Harlesden for all reggae fans to explore projects ahead of Brent Borough of Culture 2020

Harlesden Starlight record shop owner Popsy receives his International Reggae Day award from Kwaku, left, and Melissa Sinclair, Picture: Des Chisholm courtesy of BBM/BMC Archant

Reggae fans and industry professionals are invited to a meeting in Harlesden to explore projects ahead of next year's Brent Borough of Culture.

BritishBlackMusic.com/BlackMusicCongress (BBM BMC) is hosting a meeting in Harlesden Library on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm.

International Reggae Day (IRD) and Brent Borough of Culture, including a No Bass Like Home project in October will celebrate what's best of the genre next year.

The meeting is aimed at all reggae stakeholders - artists, producers, promoters, DJs, journalists bloggers, broadcasters, publishers, academics and fans - to come in to Brent and explore reggae and black music joint bid projects and forward planning for next year.

"We've thus far committed to a reggae album sleeves exhibition, but are very keen for collaborative work across Brent next year," says BBM/BMC founder Kwaku.

