Harlesden man charged after £20m Picasso painting Bust of A Woman is attacked at Tate Modern

PUBLISHED: 16:27 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 02 January 2020

Tate Modern

Tate Modern

Archant

A Harlesden man is to appear in court after a Picasso painting worth £20m was damaged at the Tate Modern art gallery.

Shakeel Ryan Massey,of the High Road. will appear at London Crown Court on January 30th charged with criminal damage.

Pablo Picasso's 1944 painting Bust of a Woman was attacked in the gallery on December 28.

The Tate has since taken down the painting which is currently being assessed by its conservation team.

According to the gallery's website Picasso painted Bust of a Woman in Paris on May 5 1944, during the final months of the Nazi Occupation.

A Tate spokesperson confirmed: "The work of art is with our conservation team for expert assessment.

"Tate Modern remains open."

The Met police said: "Massey appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court on Monday, 30 December.

"He was remanded in custody until 30 January when he will attend a pre-trial hearing at Inner London Crown Court.

