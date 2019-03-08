Search

Fire tears through shop floor in Harlesden

PUBLISHED: 08:15 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 23 August 2019

Fire crews have blaze in Harlesden High Street under control. Picture: David Nathan

Fire crews have blaze in Harlesden High Street under control. Picture: David Nathan

Three people ran out a burning building before a fire tore through the ground floor of a shop.

Fire crews were called to Harlesden High Street just before 4.30am this morning to reports of a blaze.

The A404 Harrow Road is currently closed at the junction of Furness Road due to the fire and motorists are asked to use an alternative route.

Fire crews are still at the scene and have the fire under control.

The ground floor of a three storey mid-storey shop and dwelling was alight.

Three people self evacuated, London Fire Brigade said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been 'a disaster'

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

Harlesden-born friends set up crowdfunder to open a free mentoring barber shop for children

Stalie, founder of the Mentor Barber charity, with a client. Picture: Photo51Studios

Catalyst back-tracks on charging dead grandmother rent on her Willesden home after public outcry

Samantha Ash outside her mum's Willesden property

'Nothing to indicate an intruder' after Colindale mum burns to death in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

GCSE results 2019: 'Phenomenal' pupils at Claremont High School 'smash all previous records'

Claremont HIgh School friends Cori Trillo Campbell, Camahri Bailey, Jude Pilgrim on GCSE results day. Picture: Claremont High School

