Fire tears through shop floor in Harlesden

Three people ran out a burning building before a fire tore through the ground floor of a shop.

Fire crews were called to Harlesden High Street just before 4.30am this morning to reports of a blaze.

The A404 Harrow Road is currently closed at the junction of Furness Road due to the fire and motorists are asked to use an alternative route.

Fire crews are still at the scene and have the fire under control.

The ground floor of a three storey mid-storey shop and dwelling was alight.

Three people self evacuated, London Fire Brigade said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.