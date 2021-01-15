Interactive Harlesden exhibition aims to make art more accessible

Published: 3:51 PM January 15, 2021

An interactive exhibition in Harlesden hopes to bridge social and cultural gaps by making art accessible to everyone.

Artist Mandy El-Sayegh’s Your Words Will Be Used Against Us is an immersive soundscape installation in an art gallery called Harlesden High Street.

In keeping with social distancing measures during the third lockdown, visitors can book to go into the exhibition or view it outside from the high street.

The installation is in a shop front attached to a bakery, and on a high street where art exhibitions are atypical.

Mandy said: “It is a curious space that is activated so that people can ask questions.”

It aims to take interactive art to another level by bringing it to the high street, rather than in a gallery.

Owner of the space, Jonny Tanna, is hoping to make art more accessible.

Initially, Jonny was operating in the West End, but felt it "wasn’t having the same impact [he] wanted; to get people from Harlesden and these sort of areas into those spaces wasn't possible”.

Jonny said: “I wanted to bridge those social and cultural gaps. I feel that there isn't access in Brent in terms of contemporary art.”

Both Mandy and Jonny are Brent locals - Mandy attended Ark Burlington Danes Academy.

Both said their intention with this exhibition and art space is to give people access to art they didn’t feel they had in the area growing up.

Mandy’s installation runs until February 7 every day from 3pm until midnight.

Afterwards, Harlesden High Street is welcoming another site-specific installation by Saudi Arabian artist Samar Al Summary.

