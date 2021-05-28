Published: 5:27 PM May 28, 2021

Businesses in Harlesden are taking part in a new project using eco-friendly cargo bikes, to carry out food deliveries and recycling drops.

The pilot is led by Brent Council, working with sustainable transport consultancy MP Smarter Travel, along with Sparks cycle shop, Harlesden Mutual Aid and Crazy Baker.

Sophie Grey, owner of Crazy Baker, in Harrow Road, said: “We are really excited to be getting involved in the cargo bike trial.

"It is important we all do our part to care for the environment, and as a business we feel that we can make a positive impact.”

The electric cargo bikes reduce the impact on the environment by reducing reliance on gas guzzling vehicles.

They can carry up to 400kg in weight, and reduce Co2 emissions by up to 75 per cent.

The average annual running cost of a cargo bike is £319 compared to a diesel van which costs £6,169 per year making them also cost effective to run.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, cabinet member for environment, said: “Cargo bikes are a great idea to reduce air pollution and carbon emissions. We are always exploring innovative solutions as part of our commitment to finding alternative ways to travel."

Brent Council is also encouraging residents to get on their bicycles for Bike Week which takes place from May 30 to June 5.

A week of free and inclusive events will be taking place across the borough, including free repairs and tips from Dr Bike, half-term cycle training for young people, and bike rides for women.

On Sunday from 10am to 1pm cyclists can get a free bike health check by qualified mechanics at the Queen's Park Farmer's Market in Salusbury Road.

Cllr Sheth added: “Bikes can be for everyone, and we want to encourage those who would normally shy away from cycling, to feel more confident and inspired to ride.

"There are plenty of excellent health benefits to cycling, not to mention doing our part to reduce carbon emissions in Brent. It’s a win-win.”

For further information about events visit www.brent.gov.uk/services-for-residents/transport-and-streets/cycling/