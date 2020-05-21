Search

Harlesden burglar who left incriminating evidence after each robbery jailed for six years

PUBLISHED: 08:13 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 21 May 2020

Mateus Korniluk. Picture: Met

Mateus Korniluk. Picture: Met

A Harlesden burglar has been jailed for six years for a string of robberies in west London.

Mateus Korniluk, 33, of Harley Road, pleaded guilty to four burglaries and was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday (May 19).

On June 26 Korniluk was seen leaving a residential property in Emlyn Gardens, Acton, and attempting to transport two bulging holdalls on a bicycle while smoking a cigarette, said police.

He stole electrical equipment from the address and left his DNA behind on a cigarette butt inside the property.

Between 4 - 7 October, he smashed a basement window to enter a property in Drayton Gardens, Kensington, which was undergoing renovation.

Korniluk stole power tools belonging to tradesmen who had been working at the property, this time leaving his DNA behind on a drinks can.

On February 24nKorniluk stole electrical items from a property in St Peter’s Grove, Hammersmith, leaving behind incriminating cigarette butts.

During his final robbery in the early hours of February 5, Korniluk stole powertools at a residential property in Flanchford Road, Shepherd’s Bush, that was undergoing renovations.

He left a holdall on scaffolding at the back of the building which provided his DNA.

PC Naveed Sulaiman said: “The effects of being a victim of burglary run far deeper and are more long lasting than a loss of property.

“We are very pleased that the sentence reflects the seriousness of these offences and the negative impact that Korniluk’s actions have had on so many victims.”

