Harlesden actor writes first film and hopes to inspire young people
- Credit: Ricardo P Lloyd
A Harlesden actor has written a film which he hopes will inspire young Black people when it is released later this year.
Call It A Problem is a short film written by and starring Ricardo P Lloyd about a man, Kyle, who battles every day life in pursuit of his football dreams.
The film, set in and around Brent, is directed by Remone Jones and stars Jordan Cover as Kyle, both from Wembley.
Ricardo, an up-and-coming actor, co-directs and also stars as Kyle's older brother Shawn.
The 27-year-old up teamed up with The People's FC, a YouTube charity football team, and Teviot Rangers JFC to shoot his first short film.
You may also want to watch:
“I wrote this short film and co-directed it," he said. "It helped me to channel my energies more positively around this time.
"My hope is that it will inspire others to continue to focus and pursue their dreams and know anything is possible despite external challenges presented."
Most Read
- 1 Two teenagers stabbed in Kilburn and South Hampstead in separate attacks
- 2 Two arrested after man survives being stabbed in Wembley
- 3 Police continue Wembley murder investigation after footage emerges
- 4 Gun shot at wall during 'terrifying' burglary in Wembley
- 5 Willesden landlord fined more than £700,000 for 'poor quality housing'
- 6 Neasden teen jailed for manslaughter of Meshach Williams in Harlesden
- 7 Bailed: Four men arrested in connection with Sven Badzak killing in Kilburn
- 8 Wembley 16-year-old driven at and chased before fatal stabbing
- 9 MP Dawn Butler: I am deeply concerned with the rise in betting shops
- 10 Wanted drug dealer jailed after police seize combat knives in Willesden
As a youngster, Ricardo was permanently excluded from Capital City Academy in Harlesden, but staff allowed him back to take his GCSEs and in 2019 he starred in his first professional play, aptly named Excluded.
Ricardo became homeless last year and is currently living in a YMCA hostel - despite his struggles, he hopes to inspire and empower others in a positive way.
He added: "As a creative, it's kind of hard to get things done nowadays because of the situation around Covid-19. To be at the stage where I am able to do a project like this is great.
"The People's FC has been very supportive in providing guidance and resources.
"I hope that this project will inspire other younger people in pursuit of their dreams to stay disciplined and focused."
The People's FC chairman Kye Trott, who set up the organisation following the suicide of a friend, said it was "great to be involved".
He added: "Our charity always wants to positively affect people. Our motto is that tomorrow can always be a brighter day."
The film will be released later this year through Fully Focussed Productions, a youth-led media organisation.