Elderly victims of jailed Cricklewood fraudster to receive compensation

PUBLISHED: 17:15 10 February 2020

Cricklewood fraudster Hamza Ali's haul from elderly victims. Picture: @Kent_Police

Cricklewood fraudster Hamza Ali's haul from elderly victims. Picture: @Kent_Police

Elderly victims of a jailed Cricklewood fraudster will receive a share of £29,656 compensation from confiscated assets including a Rolex watch and diamond ring.

Hamza Ali, 25, formerly of Gladstone Park Gardens, was jailed for five years in June 2018 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud.

The crook posed as a police officer in order to trick vulnerable people across Kent into withdrawing vast sums of money from their bank accounts.

Officers were alerted to his scam involving a woman in her 70s in October 2017.

He was arrested at Luton Airport after taking a friend on an all-expenses paid trip to Italy wearing a stolen Rolex watch.

Officers also seized a diamond ring he had given to the friend and bundles of cash totalling £26,470 were taken from his home.

Det Insp Annie Clayton said: 'Hamza Ali committed a string of despicable crimes to deprive elderly and vulnerable residents of their life's savings, spinning them a web of lies in order to betray their trust and confidence."

