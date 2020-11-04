Search

Diabolic Halloween demons descend on Kensal Rise raising £7,000 for Queen’s Park charity

PUBLISHED: 15:54 04 November 2020

Creepy friends Grace Wijeratna (left) and Tillly Gori in Kensal Rise. Picture: Lorenzo Grifatini

Creepy friends Grace Wijeratna (left) and Tillly Gori in Kensal Rise. Picture: Lorenzo Grifatini

Dozens of diabolical demons descended on Kensal Rise during Halloween and raised more than £7,500 for a Queen’s Park charity.

Callum Morgan-Wynne sends a chill down Dondonald Road in Kensal Rise. Picture: Lorenzo GrifatiniCallum Morgan-Wynne sends a chill down Dondonald Road in Kensal Rise. Picture: Lorenzo Grifatini

Dundonald Road became the centre of spooky activity on October 31 with 430 children receiving treats from ghouls.

The eleven, socially-distanced teams of six delivered across Kensal Rise, Queen’s Park, Harlesden, Willesden and Kilburn in return for donations for refugee charity Salusbury World.

The special packs were pre-ordered containing treats such as spooky books by Queen’s Park authors Katie and Kevin Tsang and Lou Kuenzle, as well as Halloween biscuits, lanterns and battery tea lights.

The initiative was set-up to persuade the huge crowds that usually descend on the street for ‘Trick or Treat’ to stay at home.

Enough to make you Scream in Kensal Rise. Picture: Lorenzo GrifatiniEnough to make you Scream in Kensal Rise. Picture: Lorenzo Grifatini

Local mum, Allegra Figus of Chevening Road, said: “Covid has been so tough for all of us and I was dreading to now have to tell my son there would be no Trick or Treat this year.

“He’d been looking forward to it for months. This was such a great idea by Salusbury World; I don’t think he’s ever seen a monster on our doorstep before and he loved the spooky book”.

Ghoul wizard volunteer Calum Morgan-Wynne,13, said: “I really didn’t want anyone to miss out on Halloween this year and I wanted to help raise money. It was great to see all the children’s faces when we knocked on the doors and stepped away.

“I’ll be back from the grave next year too!”

Kensal Rise families enjoyed an alternative Halloween. Picture: Lorenzo GrifatiniKensal Rise families enjoyed an alternative Halloween. Picture: Lorenzo Grifatini

Giles Deards, Trustee of Salusbury World and event organiser, said: “Dundonald road usually gets huge ‘Trick or Treat’ crowds so it was safer for us to encourage families to stay home this year by taking them socially distanced treats.

“It was amazing to get such a spooktacular response from so many local volunteer delivery ghouls.

“More than £7,500 has been raised for Salusbury World to help vulnerable people across Brent so, after working like demons, the monsters can now take a well-deserved rest!”

Salusbury World is donating copies of the books to nearby primary schools so children can enjoy the spooky stories.

Families on the dark side enjoy Halloween in Kensal Rise. Picture: Lorenzo GrifatiniFamilies on the dark side enjoy Halloween in Kensal Rise. Picture: Lorenzo Grifatini

Sponsors included Queens Park Books and also Winkworth Kensal Rise and Queens Park Design & Build who doubled donations over £10, raising a further £2,000.

More than �7.500 was raised 'Trick or treating' kids in Kensal Rise. Picture: Lorenzo GrifatiniMore than �7.500 was raised 'Trick or treating' kids in Kensal Rise. Picture: Lorenzo Grifatini

Spine-chilling Lord Voldemort. Picture: Lorenzo GrifatiniSpine-chilling Lord Voldemort. Picture: Lorenzo Grifatini

