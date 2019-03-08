Nursing staff at Northwick Park Hospital give kids a spooky surprise for Halloween

A fiendish Queen of Hearts and chainsaw wielding consulted gave poorly children a spooky surprise this Halloween.

Nursing staff in Jack's Place, the children's ward at Northwick Park Hospital, dressed up today to give patients a special treat.

The team, led by Matron Jaqueline Waldon, are no strangers to costume changes to keep children entertained at various events during the year.

This year's Halloween line-up included a homage to the Mexican Day of the Dead, an imp, a fiendish Queen of Hearts, chainsaw wielding consultant and assortment of ghouls, ghost and ghoulies.