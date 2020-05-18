Police appeal following gunshot smashes window in Kingsbury

Officers were called at 12.30am May 10 to reports of a firearm discharge in Berkley Road.

On arrival police found significant damage to a window and evidence a gun had been shot, Scotland Yard said.

No injuries were reported.

There have been no arrests but police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Con Giselle Randall, said: “This incident would have caused a significant noise in the local area so we are hoping member of the public may have heard the incident or seen what went on. If you have any footage on CCTV or know anything about the incident, please do contact police.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information can 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 2151/10 May.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.