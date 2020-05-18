Search

Appeal after gunshots heard in Kenton days after firearm discharged in Kingsbury

PUBLISHED: 10:15 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 18 May 2020

Police have launched an investigation.

Police have launched an investigation.

Archant

Police are investigating gunshots heard in Kenton and appealing for any information.

Officers were called to Kenton Road on May 13 at around 8.20pm to reports of gunshots.

On arrival they found a smashed window as well as evidence of a firearm discharge.

Police are keen to speak to two men who were seen on Honeypot Lane shortly afterwards.

In a separate incident on May 10, a window was smashed in Berkeley Road, Kingsbury at around 12.30am and evidence of gunshots found.

As reported by this paper a Section 60 order was placed on large areas of North Brent on May 15 until 4am on May 16 “due to escalating violence”.

The order gives police more power to stop and search people.

DC Giselle Randall, said: “A firearm being discharged in the street is an incredibly dangerous act and it is vital we find those responsible.

“If you heard or saw these two men, please contact police as however small you think the piece of information might be, it could be vital to the investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 6694/13May. In an emergency always call 999.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

