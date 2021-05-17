News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Exhibition celebrating Gujarati influences launches in Willesden

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:58 PM May 17, 2021   
Embroidery workshops at Neasden temple

Embroidery workshops at Neasden temple - Credit: Regilal Sathyadevan and Rolf Killius

A free multi-dimensional exhibition is launching in Willesden celebrating Gujurati influences in the UK.

Politician Krupesh Hirani, Neasden Temple head Yogvivek Swami, the actor Bhasker Patel, comedian Parle Patel, 
curator Dr. Sushma Jansari, choreographer Urja Desai Thakore, and the musician Sarathy Korwar all hail from Brent with Gujurati roots.

Lippan art created by women at Neasden temple

Lippan art created by women at Neasden temple - Credit: Regilal Sathyadevan and Rolf Killius

The exhibition at Willesden Library, in High Road, tells the ‘Gujarati story’ of a successful migration, which has influenced, enriched and shaped the UK.

Stories reflect work such as traditional crafts, trade, architecture, local politics, commerce, employment, entrepreneurship and leisure activities such as music, dance, family and spiritual life.

Ritual objects loaned from British Museum

Ritual objects loaned from British Museum - Credit: Regilal Sathyadevan and Rolf Killius

Curators Lata Desai and Rolf Killius from the charity Subrang Arts worked with Brent Museum and Archives, and the 
Gujarati community in Brent to create the exhibition.

It is funded via a grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Subject to Covid rules, the museum is open Monday to Friday: 10.30am to 2.30pm and Saturday and Sunday: 12 to 4pm.

To book for a special exhibition tour on May 29 visit  www.rootsandchangesgujaratiinfluences.com/event

Brent News

