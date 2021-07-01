Grown Up In Brent exhibition launches at Kilburn Library
- Credit: Jennifer Inweh/Museum of Youth Culture
Do you remember preparing for your first Notting Hill Carnival? Or Saturdays spent at the cinemas in Kilburn?
Grown Up In Brent is a new exhibition taking place in Kilburn Library, in Salusbury Road, until August 1.
Curated by the Museum of Youth Culture, as part of Brent 2020 London Borough of Culture, the exhibition delves into the everyday memories of being young in Brent, told through photographs, stories and objects submitted by the public.
They follow themes of home, community and hanging out.
Collected during a national lockdown the memories chronicle the highs and lows of teen life from the baby boomers to the class of Covid-19.
You may also want to watch:
Lisa der Weduwe, from the Museum of Youth Culture, said: "The social history of Brent is explored through the estates people live in, the histories of parents and grandparents, and the scenes and sounds that defined their youth.
"At the Museum of Youth Culture we believe everyone has an important story to tell about being young.
Most Read
- 1 Body of missing Wembley pensioner found in Devon woodland
- 2 Teenager accused of Fryent Country Park murders declines to give evidence
- 3 'He was never going to be ordinary': Wembley coach's 'pride' for Raheem Sterling
- 4 Four arrested in Wembley Park as Euro 2020 festivities ignite
- 5 All you need to know about tickets for Boxpark's Euro 2020 screenings
- 6 Police appeal to locate woman missing from Wembley
- 7 Dawn Butler MP honoured with Blue plaque in Waltham Forest
- 8 Is your local Turkish restaurant on this 'best in Britain' semi-final list?
- 9 Free vaccine walk-in at Central Middlesex Hospital
- 10 Seven sought over Wembley gang attack that left man with severed ear
"It is with this ethos in mind that we launched Grown up in Brent, a project collecting stories and photographs from local residents as part of Brent 2020.
"When we applied for funding we were living in a pre-Covid world and the project took on new forms in the face of national lockdowns.
"Speaking to people on the phone, via Zoom and on community Facebook groups, the project allowed us to bring people together whilst apart, through sharing memories of growing up in Brent."
Locals are invited to add their own stories to a map of Brent, or submit their photographs to the project.
The Museum worked with Ace Cafe in Stonebridge to showcase a bike from a Daily Mirror cover.
All stories collected will become part of the Brent Museum and Archives.
Lisa added: "We hope the exhibition reflects and celebrates the community spirit that underpinned so many memories from the people that we spoke to."