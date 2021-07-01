Published: 12:34 PM July 1, 2021

Jennifer Inweh and her friends en route to Notting Hill Carnival in 2010s. - Credit: Jennifer Inweh/Museum of Youth Culture

Do you remember preparing for your first Notting Hill Carnival? Or Saturdays spent at the cinemas in Kilburn?

Grown Up In Brent is a new exhibition taking place in Kilburn Library, in Salusbury Road, until August 1.

Madeleine Bender's son in a Christmas play in 1990s Brent - Credit: Madeleine Bender/Museum of Youth Culture

Curated by the Museum of Youth Culture, as part of Brent 2020 London Borough of Culture, the exhibition delves into the everyday memories of being young in Brent, told through photographs, stories and objects submitted by the public.

They follow themes of home, community and hanging out.

Four boys in Carnival Costumes in Harlesden, 2003 - Credit: Brian O’Halloran / Museum of Youth Culture

Collected during a national lockdown the memories chronicle the highs and lows of teen life from the baby boomers to the class of Covid-19.

Lisa der Weduwe, from the Museum of Youth Culture, said: "The social history of Brent is explored through the estates people live in, the histories of parents and grandparents, and the scenes and sounds that defined their youth.

"At the Museum of Youth Culture we believe everyone has an important story to tell about being young.

"It is with this ethos in mind that we launched Grown up in Brent, a project collecting stories and photographs from local residents as part of Brent 2020.

"When we applied for funding we were living in a pre-Covid world and the project took on new forms in the face of national lockdowns.

"Speaking to people on the phone, via Zoom and on community Facebook groups, the project allowed us to bring people together whilst apart, through sharing memories of growing up in Brent."

Jo O’Malley and her friends playing in the snow in Kenton in 1981 - Credit: Jo O'Malley/ Museum of Youth Culture

Locals are invited to add their own stories to a map of Brent, or submit their photographs to the project.

The Museum worked with Ace Cafe in Stonebridge to showcase a bike from a Daily Mirror cover.

All stories collected will become part of the Brent Museum and Archives.

The Community Hall at the Carlton Centre, Kilburn, 1990s - Credit: Delia Percey/Museum of Youth Culture

Lisa added: "We hope the exhibition reflects and celebrates the community spirit that underpinned so many memories from the people that we spoke to."

Visit: https://museumofyouthculture.com/grown-up-in-brent/